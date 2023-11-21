‘Auto industry is not doing particularly well’

The growth in the Indian automotive industry is not that remarkable in spite of October being the best ever month for four-wheeler sales, Maruti Suzuki chairman



R C Bhargava told DH. This is because sales in the affordable segment have slowed down. In an extensive interview with Lavpreet Kaur and Arup Roychoudhury at his Noida residence, Bhargava said that the industry cannot expect growth of 10per cent unless the small car segment revives, and for that, the incomes of the salaried classes have to rise.

The veteran, who has been at Maruti since its inception in 1981, talks about the company’s EV plans, capacity expansion, and rural sales.

Excerpts: