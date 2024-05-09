Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi gave several projects to Adani in 10 years, but we will fill 30 lakh vacancies if elected, says Rahul

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that several infrastructure projects such as ports, airports and defence contracts were "given to Adani" in the past 10 years, and promised that if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is elected, the new government would, by August 15, begin the process of filing up 30 lakh jobs.

At a poll rally in Telangana, the Wayanad MP made the allegation about the contracts given to Adani, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked why Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not mentioning the names of 'Adani-Ambani' in his speeches after the polls were announced. Hitting out at Modi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the prime minister worked for only 20-22 people in the whole of the country and made them billionaires.