Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Azim Premji Foundation funds Rs 500 cr for CMC Vellore’s Chittoor facility upgrade 

The Azim Premji Foundation has allocated Rs 300 crore for hospital infrastructure, Rs 100 crore for student and staff housing, and Rs 100 crore as seed funding for the medical college.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 02:59 IST
Business NewsBengaluruEducationAzim Premji

Follow us on :

Follow Us