Bajaj Healthcare launches 'Ivejaj' tablets for Covid treatment

Drug firm Bajaj Healthcare on Tuesday announced the launch of its anti-parasitic drug 'Ivejaj', which can be used for the treatment of Covid infections.
The company has received approval from India's drug regulator DCGI to manufacture and market the tablets, it said in a BSE filing.
Bajaj Healthcare said it has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation for Ivermectin through its own in-house R&D team.
The DCGI has granted permissions to supply 'Ivejaj' in the domestic as well as overseas markets, Bajaj Healthcare said.
Shares of the company rose 2.71 per cent to Rs 603.30 apiece on BSE.
