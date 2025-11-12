Menu
india gujarat

Gujarat court sentences three to life imprisonment in cow slaughter case

Mehta said, 'The court also imposed a fine of Rs 18 lakh on the trio, Mehta said.'
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 14:35 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 14:35 IST
India NewsGujaratcow slaughterlife imprisonment

