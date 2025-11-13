LIVE Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE updates | After i20, EcoSport, police suspect more vehicles were prepared for blasts

The DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded there early this week. In another development, a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the blast has been traced and seized in Faridabad's Khandawali. On Monday evening, hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area killing 12 people and injuring many more. Follow this space for more updates.