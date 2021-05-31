Bank of Baroda shares decline nearly 6% after Q4 net loss

Bank of Baroda shares down nearly 6% after Q4 net loss

Shares dipped 5.60 per cent to Rs 79.15 on the BSE

  May 31 2021
Bank of Baroda. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Monday declined nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It dipped 5.60 per cent to Rs 79.15 on the BSE.

The stock declined 5.66 per cent to Rs 79.10 at the NSE.

State-run Bank of Baroda reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, as it shifted to a new tax regime.

The lender had reported a standalone profit-after-tax of Rs 507 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, net profit grew 52 per cent to Rs 829 crore, from Rs 546 crore in FY20.

Gross NPA ratio fell to 8.87 per cent as against 9.40 per cent and net NPA ratio to 3.09 per cent from 3.13 per cent.

