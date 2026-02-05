Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Big tech ramps up AI spending as Google, Amazon and Microsoft chase dominance

Analysts project AI companies globally may invest over 500 billion dollars in 2026.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 03:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 15:25 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceBig Techcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us