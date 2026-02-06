Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter in Uttar Pradesh; constable injured

Superintendent of Police (Shamli) N P Singh said the accused, identified as Rihan, was wanted in around 90 criminal cases registered in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 04:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 04:48 IST
India NewsUttar Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us