<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was shot dead in an encounter with police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Shamli district</a>, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Shamli) N P Singh said the accused, identified as Rihan, was wanted in around 90 criminal cases registered in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).</p>.<p>The encounter took place late Thursday night when police intercepted Rihan after he allegedly committed a road robbery, the SP said.</p>.<p>"When the police team tried to stop him, he attempted to flee and opened fire. In retaliatory firing, he was injured and later succumbed," Singh said.</p>.<p>Police recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, a looted mobile phone and two rings from his possession, he added.</p>.<p>During the exchange of fire, a police constable, Sumit Kumar, sustained a bullet injury and was shifted to hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.</p>.<p>Further legal proceedings are under way, police said.</p>