Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Bihar will use AI to ensure pothole-free roads, safe bridges: Minister Nitin Navin

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government has formulated a new policy called ‘Bihar State Bridge Management and Maintenance Policy, 2025’ to enhance safety and efficiency of state-maintained bridges.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 15:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 15:14 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsBiharAIRoad safetyroad developmentroad construction

Follow us on :

Follow Us