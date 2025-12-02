Menu
Bitcoin plunges below $86k; may reclaim $90k–92k level

Bitcoin has lost over 5% in the past 24 hours, and it was trading at $85,364.79 on Monday evening.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 00:15 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 00:15 IST
