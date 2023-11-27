JOIN US
Homebusiness

Blue Dart Express inaugurates 40 new franchisees, company-owned retail outlets

With this expansion, the company increased its footprint with over 100 plus new stores this year, enabling customers to ship to more than 56,000 locations across India.
Last Updated 27 November 2023, 10:04 IST

New Delhi: Logistics firm Blue Dart Express Ltd on Monday announced its plans for nationwide expansion with the inauguration of 40 new franchisees and company-owned retail outlets.

Strategically positioned in cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, this expansion indicates a significant step towards strengthening Blue Dart's connectivity across the nation, the company said in a statement.

Strategically positioned in cities like Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, this expansion indicates a significant step towards strengthening Blue Dart's connectivity across the nation, the company said in a statement.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said that the company is strategically expanding its footprint by adding new stores.

"This move aims not only to enhance customer convenience but also to fortify last-mile logistics in remote corners of the country," Manuel explained.

Blue Dart Express offers delivery of consignments of over 56,000 plus locations in the country.

(Published 27 November 2023, 10:04 IST)
Business NewsBlue Dart

