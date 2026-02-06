<p>Bengaluru: Thirty passengers had a miraculous escape in the early hours of Friday after their private sleeper bus fell into a ditch and burst into flames near Nelamangala on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>–Tumakuru highway.</p><p>The incident occurred around 1.30 am near Budihal Gate. According to the police, the driver of the Prajwal Travels bus reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and climb the divider.</p>.Over 40 escape as Bengaluru-bound sleeper bus catches fire in Shivamogga forest.<p>As the bus moved onto the divider, it came into contact with a live electric wire. The contact triggered a spark that quickly ignited the vehicle. All 30 passengers managed to get off the bus safely before the flames spread.</p><p>The Nelamangala traffic police and Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene shortly after to douse the blaze, though the bus was completely gutted. A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Traffic Police Station.</p>