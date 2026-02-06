Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Thirty passengers escape unhurt as sleeper bus catches fire near Nelamangala on Bengaluru outskirts

The driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, causing the bus to veer off the road and climb the divider, according to police
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 04:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The remains of the private bus that caught fire at Budihal Gate near Nelamangala on Friday.

The remains of the private bus that caught fire at Budihal Gate near Nelamangala on Friday.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 04:11 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbus catches fire

Follow us on :

Follow Us