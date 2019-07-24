B'luru, Chennai to see below 10% salary rise in 2019

Banking, e-commerce and tech start-ups and fast-moving consumer durables are among 'hot jobs' that will see a handsome salary growth of over 13% this year but agriculture, real estate, media and entertainment will be the 'bottom paymasters', a jobs and salaries report on 17 key sectors in nine cities, including Bangalore, said Tuesday.

Out of nine cities, Bangalore and Chennai will be the only two cities to have less than 10% growth in salaries, the report, 'Jobs & Salaries Primer 2019', by TeamLease Services, said. It analysed about two lakh salary records across 17 sectors.

Corporate India will give a double-digit salary hike with a median salary increment of 10.95%.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, BPO and IT Enabled Services, Ecommerce & Tech Start-ups, Educational Services, FMCD, FMCG, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals and IT exhibited growth in excess of 10%. These sectors would be the 'top paymasters'.

The 'bottom paymasters' will include automobile, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, power and energy, retail and telecommunications.

"Indian job market is going through a transition phase in terms of job roles with the evolving market needs. Cutting-edge job roles of today and tomorrow will be the focus of the employers in the coming years," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president, TeamLease Services.

After a year of unparalleled increments across various sectors in 2018, the year ahead will focus on consolidation.

“While hot jobs will continue to attract handsome rewards, median salaries and increments are not looking good enough,” she said.

According to the report, some of the profiles such as chief technology officer in e-commerce and tech start-ups in Mumbai command a premium of around 17% increment.

Design engineers, chief planning officers, embedded technologies engineers IT engineer/project manager and IT/software in Bangalore will, however, have bright salary prospects, the report said.

The cities surveyed included Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai among others.