Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

TikTok signs deal to sell US unit to American investor-led venture

The deal, set to close on January 22, would end years of efforts ‍to force ByteDance to divest its US business over national security concerns.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 23:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 23:42 IST
World newsUSTikTokByteDance

Follow us on :

Follow Us