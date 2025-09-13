Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Boeing Defence workers reject contract, strike continues

The roughly 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 went on strike on August 4 after rejecting the company's previous offer.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 19:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 19:16 IST
Business NewsBoeingStrike

Follow us on :

Follow Us