Boeing says no documents found on 737 MAX 9 key part removal

Boeing Executive Vice President Ziad Ojakli told US Senator Maria Cantwell in the letter, "We have looked extensively and have not found any such documentation" and that the planemaker's working hypothesis was "the documents required by our processes were not created when the door plug was opened."

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday criticized what she called Boeing's lack of cooperation and failure to disclose some documents, including on the door plug opening and closing, as well as the names of 25 workers on the door crew at the 737 factory in Renton, Washington.

"It is absurd that two months later we don't have it," Homendy told a Senate Commerce Committee hearing.