242 cases of atrocities against shepherds in 3 yrs in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh on Friday informed the Legislative Council that 242 cases of atrocities against shepherds had been registered in the state in the last three years.</p>.<p>He was speaking during the discussion on the “Karnataka Traditional Nomadic Shepherds (Welfare Measures and Protection Against Atrocities) Bill 2025.”</p>.<p>Some BJP legislators expressed concerns over the punishment and penalty clauses and said they could be misused. Responding to this, the minister said, “When shepherds migrate, people commit crimes against them. For eg, they take away the sheep, attempt sexual harassment against the women of shepherd families etc.. To curb such acts and instill fear rather than merely punish, stringent provisions have been included.”</p>.Karnataka tops per-capita income due to guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah.<p class="bodytext">BJP member P H Pujar said that the bill includes a provision for years of imprisonment for verbally abusing shepherds. He suggested removing the imprisonment clause, while suggesting continuing of the monetary penalties which would suffice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that just as there are shepherds, there are also cattle herders, donkey herders, and pig herders.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The protections and benefits granted to shepherds under this bill should be extended to them as well, or a separate law should be framed for cattle herders to ensure protection for all in this profession,” he urged. He also insisted that instead of punishment, there should be provisions for reconciliation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Senior member H Vishwanath also supported the view that punishment should be avoided and fines should be imposed instead. He further advised the government to hold meetings with nomadic shepherds. The Legislative Council approved the bill after a detailed discussion.</p>