BSE to increase transaction charges on two options contracts

Mumbai: BSE said on Tuesday it is increasing transaction charges on its two most popular options contracts based on indexes Sensex and Bankex from May 13.
BSE increased charges across various turnover slabs by 24 per cent to 32 per cent.
This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India sought a higher regulatory fee structure for options contracts, which could eat into the exchange's profits. BSE estimated the total demand from SEBI at Rs 165 crore.
Brokerage HDFC Securities said on Monday that the way to offset the impact of higher regulatory fees is to increase the transaction charges by 25 per cent and reduce clearing charges by 10 per cent, which will reduce the impact to only 5 per cent - 2 per cent for fiscal 2025.
