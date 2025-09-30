Pakistan successfully test fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of the newly inducted and indigenously developed cruise missile 'Fatah-4' that can strike targets up to 750 kilometres, the army said.</p>.<p>The army carried out the launch of the missile with a range of 750 kilometres, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media arm, said in a statement.</p>.<p>“Equipped with advanced avionics and state-of-the-art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain-hugging features and engaging targets with high precision,” the army said.</p>.Blast near paramilitary headquarters in southwest Pakistan kills 10, injures several others.<p>As part of the Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 "will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems,” it said.</p>.<p>The launch was witnessed by the chief of general staff, senior officers from Pakistan's armed forces, scientists and engineers.</p>.<p>The president, prime minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of Fatah-4's training fire, the statement added.</p>