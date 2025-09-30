3-4 days to respond to Gaza plan: Trump gives Hamas an ultimatum

<p>Washington: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Tuesday that Hamas militants have about three or four days to respond to his Gaza peace plan proposal or face the consequences.</p><p>Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that Israeli and Arab leaders had accepted the plan and "we're just waiting for Hamas".</p> .From the Hamas attack in Oct 2023 to Trump's peace deal in 2025: Tracking Israel's war on Gaza.<p>He said Hamas has about "three or four days" to respond.</p><p>"Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he said.</p><p>Asked if there was room for negotiations on the peace plan, Trump said: "Not much."</p>