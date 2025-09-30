Menu
Homeworld

3-4 days to respond to Gaza plan: Trump gives Hamas an ultimatum

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that Israeli and Arab leaders had accepted the plan and "we're just waiting for Hamas".
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 16:02 IST
Published 30 September 2025, 16:02 IST
World newsDonald TrumpHamasGaza

