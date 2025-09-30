<p>Srinagar: The Centre’s dialogue with Ladakh leaders has collapsed after both Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) pulled out of scheduled talks, even as curfew was relaxed in Leh on Monday with a sweeping internet shutdown following last week’s violent clashes.</p><p>A day after LAB walked away from the October 6 meeting, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai announced in New Delhi on Tuesday that his group too would stay away unless climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees are released and a judicial inquiry is ordered into the September 24 police firing that killed four protesters.</p><p>“We dismiss all allegations of the UT administration and MHA. Sonam Wangchuk, who is a hero of the country, should be immediately released,” Karbalai said, condemning attempts to brand Ladakhis as “anti-nationals”.</p><p>The LAB and KDA leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to non-violent protests, warning that Ladakh should not become a conflict zone. They have vowed to continue public meetings and delegations to national and international forums.</p><p><strong>Curfew and blackout</strong></p><p>Authorities on Tuesday eased the curfew in Leh for four hours, allowing grocery stores, vegetable vendors and hardware shops to open from 10 am to 2 pm. </p><p>But internet services remain suspended until October 3 under provisions of the Telecommunication Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024. Officials said the blackout was necessary to curb inflammatory content and ensure public safety.</p>.Ladakh statehood row: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi PM 'betrayed' locals, demands judicial probe into police firing.<p><strong>September 24 firing</strong></p><p>The unrest stems from a shutdown in Leh that spiralled into clashes on September 24, when security forces opened fire on demonstrators demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards. Four people were killed and dozens injured. Wangchuk was later detained under the National Security Act on charges of provoking unrest and maintaining links with foreign entities, sparking outrage in Ladakh where he is seen as a symbol of grassroots activism.</p><p><strong>A long-standing demand</strong></p><p>The statehood agitation dates back to 2019, when Ladakh was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory without an elected assembly. While the decision was initially welcomed in Leh, anger mounted over fears of demographic change, loss of safeguards and political marginalisation.</p><p>In 2021, LAB and KDA—representing Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil—formed a joint front to demand full statehood, Sixth Schedule protections for land and jobs, a Public Service Commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil. Despite multiple rounds of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, no breakthrough has been achieved.</p><p>Now, with both Leh and Kargil leadership walking out, the Centre faces the prospect of a hardening agitation just as the cold desert region heads into its long winter shutdown.</p>