BSNL monetising lands for development of technology, network

He said, the BSNL has taken up the 4G Saturation Project, to provide network and connectivity to remote places, where no other telephone, mobile or internet service providers have reached.

“The project is directly monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office. Under the project, 79 locations have been identified in rural parts of Mysuru BA, where there is no network coverage by any mobile operator. In Kodagu, erection of towers has been completed at 32 places, among 55 sites. In Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, among 22 sites, erection of towers has been completed at 14 sites. In Mandya, two sites are planned to be erected,” Gulhane said.

He said, in Mysuru BA, a total of 690 4G towers are planned to be commissioned, as part of 4G towers under 9.2 Project. “They are 337 in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, 200 in Kodagu district and 153 in Mandya district,” he added.