BSNL monetising lands for development of technology, network

Mysuru: The Union government-owned corporation Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is auctioning its unused lands, to mobilise funds for development of technology and network.
Addressing a media conference, on Wednesday, Chief General Manager Telecom of Karnataka Circle Ujwal Gulhane said, 2,400 square metres of prime land at No C-1, Vishwamanava Double Road, Kuvempu Nagar, C and D Block, in Mysuru, is available for e-auction. July 1 is the last day to apply online.
Lands
Gulhane said, the reserve price of the 25,785 square feet land, adjacent to Jagadamba Petrol Bunk, is Rs 21.11 crore and the earnest money deposit is Rs 1.06 crore.
“Another 13 land properties in Mysuru business area (BA) - that includes Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Mandya districts - would be monetised over the next six months to one year, for development and also for sustenance.
He said, the BSNL is all set to roll out the stand-alone make-in-India 4G network, supplied and installed by Tata Consultancy Services. “The same network will be upgraded to 5G later. Thus, the BSNL has take up two projects, as a prelude,” Gulhane added
Reach
He said, the BSNL has taken up the 4G Saturation Project, to provide network and connectivity to remote places, where no other telephone, mobile or internet service providers have reached.
“The project is directly monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office. Under the project, 79 locations have been identified in rural parts of Mysuru BA, where there is no network coverage by any mobile operator. In Kodagu, erection of towers has been completed at 32 places, among 55 sites. In Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, among 22 sites, erection of towers has been completed at 14 sites. In Mandya, two sites are planned to be erected,” Gulhane said.
He said, in Mysuru BA, a total of 690 4G towers are planned to be commissioned, as part of 4G towers under 9.2 Project. “They are 337 in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, 200 in Kodagu district and 153 in Mandya district,” he added.
Published 26 June 2024, 15:49 IST