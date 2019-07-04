Economic Survey 2018-19: New ideas on Indian economy

Economic Survey 2018-19: New ideas on Indian economy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2019, 12:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 13:14pm ist
The Indian Economic Survey 2018-19 was released on Thursday, 4th July 2019. (File Photo)

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, July 4th, 2019, tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19, in the Parliament, a day before the Union Budget is presented. The Economic Survey was prepared by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Here are the new ideas on Indian Economy 2018-19 by the Economic Survey of India.

 

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator


Click here for full coverage of Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Economic Survey
Indian economy
Nirmala Sitharaman
Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Comments (+)
 