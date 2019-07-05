What to expect for Railways in Budget 2019?

With hopes of cleaner, faster and more timely trains, the Railway Ministry is expected to improve its standards with the allocations in Union Buget 2019.

The Economic Survey 2081-19 released on July 4, 2019, mentioned that there were nil train collisions, although the number of fire accidents had increased between 2018-2019.

Hopes for electrification boost and increase in revenue from freight loading were also stated in the Survey.



The Economic Survey 2018-2019 depicts upbeat data for Railways:

Zero train collisions, electrification boost & increase in revenue from freight loading. (PIB)



Post the introduction of India’s first semi-high speed self-propelled train, Vande Bharat Express,- the country might update to world-class infrastructural developments in the Ministry.

Infrastructural changes also imply safety measures as the Ministry is planning to install CCTVs in the stations and also aims at terminating all manned level crossings.



Extending my best wishes to all the devotees on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Glad to announce the launch of mobile app 'ECOR YATRA' to help people travel comfortably to Puri and seek Lord Jagannath's blessings for their prosperity and growth.https://t.co/zvXidvR8LP pic.twitter.com/A6B2x2ubTK — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 4, 2019

The Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, launched a new app mobile app 'ECOR YATRA', on July 4, 2019, to help people travel comfortably to Puri and seek Lord Jagannath's blessings for their prosperity and growth.

सुरक्षित रेलवे, सुविधाजनक रेलवे: रेलवे स्टेशनों और ट्रेनों में लगाए गए CCTV कैमरों से यात्रियों तथा उनके सामान की सुरक्षा में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। इनके उपयोग से चोरी की अनेकों घटनाओं को सुलझाया गया है, तथा कई चोरों को भी पकड़ा जा चुका है। pic.twitter.com/H28SG7W9Gi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 4, 2019

This also points out technological improvements for ease in booking tickets, Railway food and accessing platform and schedule details.

The Interim Union Budget 2019 is presented by India's first woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in Parliament on July 5, 2019.