What to expect for Railways in Budget 2019?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 11:14am ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 11:14am ist
A passenger train moves through a water-logged track during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo by REUTERS)

With hopes of cleaner, faster and more timely trains, the Railway Ministry is expected to improve its standards with the  allocations in Union Buget 2019.

The Economic Survey 2081-19 released on July 4, 2019, mentioned that there were nil train collisions, although the number of fire accidents had increased between 2018-2019.
Hopes for electrification boost and increase in revenue from freight loading were also stated in the Survey.

Post the introduction of India’s first semi-high speed self-propelled train,  Vande Bharat Express,- the country might update to world-class infrastructural developments in the Ministry.

Infrastructural changes also imply safety measures as the Ministry is planning to install CCTVs in the stations and also aims at terminating all manned level crossings.
 

The Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, launched a new app mobile app 'ECOR YATRA', on July 4, 2019, to help people travel comfortably to Puri and seek Lord Jagannath's blessings for their prosperity and growth.

This also points out technological improvements for ease in booking tickets, Railway food and accessing platform and schedule details.

The Interim Union Budget 2019 is presented by India's first woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in Parliament on July 5, 2019.

