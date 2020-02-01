Budget 2020: Did startups receive any benifit?

By Ashish Sharma
“While details need to be studied, this budget only had a couple of announcements with respect to startups. The change in ESOP tax treatment and extension of the period available for startups to claim a tax deduction against accumulated losses is a welcome move”
(Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India)
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)