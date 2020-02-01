Budget 2020: Did startups receive any beniift?

Budget 2020: Did startups receive any benifit?

  • Feb 01 2020, 17:09pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 17:09pm ist
By Ashish Sharma

“While details need to be studied, this budget only had a couple of announcements with respect to startups. The change in ESOP tax treatment and extension of the period available for startups to claim a tax deduction against accumulated losses is a welcome move”

(Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India)

