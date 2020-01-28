Budget 2020: Retail industry players await reforms to revive consumption

The retail industry players are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Union Budget 2020 with an expectation from the government to revive consumption and spur industrial growth.

"With the upcoming union budget, we are looking forward to the government’s decision to streamline the retail process with a simplification of the GST slab and structured implementation of a new mechanism. We are optimistic that new policy incentives will provide further impetus to the retail sector in 2020. Furthermore, we are also hoping the government to invest in infrastructure policies that will help retailers to flourish in tier-3 & tier-4 cities in full bloom," Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder & Director, Citykart said.