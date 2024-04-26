Indefinite shutdown of business establishments begins in Nagaland's Dimapur over extortion

Kohima: An indefinite shutdown of shops and other business establishments began in Nagaland's commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, protesting against extortion by underground groups.

The shutter-down call was given by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI). Business associations in other districts also extended support and went for a day-long shutdown.

The DCCI said the decision was taken as there was 'no end in sight to the unabated multiple taxation, intimidation and summons' by the groups.