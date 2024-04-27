Manipur: Two CPRF men killed, two others injured in attack in Bishnupur district

Guwahati: Two CRPF personnel died and two others were injured in an attack on a security forces' camp at around 12.30 am in Manipur's Bishnupur district.
The deceased included a sub-inspector and a havildar, police sources said. Bishnupur shares its boundary with the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.
The incident took place hours after the second and final phase of polling for Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency was conducted with 76.06 per cent turnout.
Police said the group that carried out the attack was yet to be identified. A search is underway to arrest those involved.
More than 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others were displaced due to the conflict between Meities and Kukis since May last year.
(Published 27 April 2024, 02:40 IST)