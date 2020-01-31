DH Union Budget Quiz #8

DH Union Budget Quiz #8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2020, 20:58pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 21:00pm ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2020 on Feb 1.

Think you know all there is to know about the Budget and its history? Put your budget knowledge to test through DH's Union Budget 2020 quiz series and see where you stand.  

Take the eighth quiz here:

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Budget Quiz
Comments (+)
 