'Expect Budget that is easier on pockets of individuals'

'Expect Budget that is easier on individuals' pockets'

DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2020, 14:29pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 14:29pm ist

By Sachin Dev Duggal,

 

"In this digitally-driven decade, apps are set to become the backbone of every business across the globe, especially those in India. Therefore, a budget that is easier on the pockets of individuals and small-to-medium businesses will allow for more investment in digitalisation, ergo leading to higher consumer spends in terms of sales, subscriptions, ad-free versions and so on. By large, this should make the entire Indian ecosystem generate more revenue and jobs in the technology sector"    

 

(The writer is Co-Founder & CEO, Builder.ai)

