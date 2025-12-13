<p>Syria: American and Syrian forces came under fire on Saturday during a joint patrol near the ancient city of Palmyra, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.</p><p>At least two members of the Syrian security forces and some US forces were wounded, the agency said, citing a security source.</p>.Zelenskiy says five Ukrainians released by Belarus in US-brokered deal.<p>A US military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of a lack of authorization to speak publicly about the operation called it “a serious situation” and said more details would probably be forthcoming as the Pentagon gets updates from commanders in the field.</p><p>A spokesperson from the Syrian Ministry of Interior did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p><p>A gunman who attacked Syrian and American forces was killed, according to the Syrian news agency, though details about the person’s identity or motives remain unclear.</p><p>The New York Times could not independently verify details, and no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.</p><p>The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, also reported a similar assault on Syrian and American forces.</p><p>About 2,000 US service members were in Syria as of last December, according to the Pentagon.</p><p>Those forces are deployed across various US bases, such as al-Tanf, in the country’s southeast, as well as in the northeast. For years, their main objectives have included combating the Islamic State group, guarding strategic areas like oil fields and curbing Iranian influence.</p><p>American forces have also partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led militia that controls much of the nation’s northeast, to provide training and equipment, and maintain pressure on the Islamic State. The group, also known as ISIS, seized control of Palmyra in 2015, destroying invaluable archaeological sites and carrying out brutal attacks on civilians and military personnel.</p><p>The United States has in recent months been drawing down its troops from Syria, according to US officials, a reflection of the evolving situation since the dictator Bashar Assad was ousted last December.</p><p>But the Islamic State has remained resilient in Syria and has continued to attract fighters and carry out attacks since Assad’s departure. There are also growing concerns about the possibility of the group’s breaking thousands of its hardened militants out of detention, which could further destabilize the region.</p><p>This shift intensifies the volatility that Syria faces as it grapples with sectarian violence, deep humanitarian crises and the formidable challenge of rebuilding its military and security forces.</p>