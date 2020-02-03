Policy reforms in Budget will boost economy: Cycle Pure

Policy reforms in Budget will boost economy: Cycle Pure

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 03 2020, 14:57pm ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 14:57pm ist

By Arjun Ranga

The policy reforms announced by the Finance Minister will surely boost our economy and enhance the purchasing power of a common man. Steps taken towards financial inclusion, digitization, employment generation, and tax deductions in Budget 2020 will definitely help us grow exponentially. The government's initiative to remove DDT will lead to additional funds in the hands of companies that will definitely promote investment and expansion."

He adds, "Entrepreneurship has always been in our country's DNA, the government's proposition of providing a single e-market platform, subordinate debt schemes and audit exemption from 1 crore to 5 crores, looks promising for the MSMEs across the country. We also appreciate the Government's vision to generate employment especially in rural areas, and their initiatives towards sustainable infrastructural development. "

(The author is Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies talks about FMCG)

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
FMCG
industry
Union Budget 2020
Comments (+)
 