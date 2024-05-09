Bengaluru police grill Karnataka BJP IT cell head over video on Muslims

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Thursday summoned and questioned Prashant Makanur, the convener of the Karnataka BJP's social media wing, over the controversial animated video targeting Muslims.

Well-placed sources confirmed the development to DH and said that Makanur was issued a notice of appearance over the post on X (formerly Twitter).

"He is being questioned to know who is the video's creator,” a police source close to the case said. “As he has availed an interim bail, he will be released after questioning and completing the procedure."

The video was uploaded on the BJP Karnataka X handle on May 4. The animated video titled 'Yecchara, Yecchara, Yecchara' (beware, beware, beware) showed the Congress party “favouring" Muslims at the expense of other communities like the SCs and the STs.