Bengaluru police grill Karnataka BJP IT cell head over video on Muslims

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Thursday summoned and questioned Prashant Makanur, the convener of the Karnataka BJP's social media wing, over the controversial animated video targeting Muslims.
Well-placed sources confirmed the development to DH and said that Makanur was issued a notice of appearance over the post on X (formerly Twitter).
"He is being questioned to know who is the video's creator,” a police source close to the case said. “As he has availed an interim bail, he will be released after questioning and completing the procedure."
The video was uploaded on the BJP Karnataka X handle on May 4. The animated video titled 'Yecchara, Yecchara, Yecchara' (beware, beware, beware) showed the Congress party “favouring" Muslims at the expense of other communities like the SCs and the STs.
On May 5, the High Grounds police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under IPC Section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act following a complaint by Ramesh Babu, the chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Party's Media and Communication Wing.
The High Grounds police issued notices of appearances on May 6 to BJP national president J P Nadda, the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra. Later, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed X to take down the post.
Published 09 May 2024, 16:13 IST