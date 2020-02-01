Union Budget 2020: Fundamentals of economy strong, inflation well contained, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans.
Follow all the live updates on the Union Budget 2020 here
Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.
Follow all the live updates on the Stock Markets here
The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance.
Follow DH's Union Budget 2020 coverage here
She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.
Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe