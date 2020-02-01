Union Budget 2020: Fundamentals of economy strong, inflation well contained, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well contained, while banks cleaned up accumulated loans.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said it is aimed at boosting income and purchasing power of people.

The finance minister further said during 2014-19, the government brought a paradigm shift in governance.

She termed GST as a historic structural reform, saying it integrated the country economically.