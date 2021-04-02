Adani Enterprises bags Rs 1,169 cr project from NHAI

Adani Enterprises bags Rs 1,169 cr highway project from NHAI in Odisha

The contract has been won by Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Road Transport Ltd

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 21:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Adani Enterprises on Friday said it has won a Rs 1,169.10 crore highway project in Odisha from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The contract has been won by Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL).

"ARTL has received a letter of award (LOA) for development of Six Lane Badakumari - Karki Section· of NH-130-CD Road under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor in the State of Odisha on HAM (hybrid annuity mode)," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company said its bid project cost is Rs 1,169.10 crore and the construction period is two years.

It further said ARTL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in the transport sector which generates value for the stakeholders.

The group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world-class quality standards and also successfully operating them, it added.

With this project award, Adani Group will have a total of 10 NHAI road projects under HAM, Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll basis in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Odisha.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Adani Enterprises
NHAI
Odisha
Highway
infrastructure

What's Brewing

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

India's sweet tooth has chocolate makers taking note

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

'Irul' movie review: Fails to meet expectations

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Christians mark Good Friday as holy sites reopen

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

Only 20% of Meghalaya's fauna discovered so far

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

KKR desperate to change fortunes post tough transition

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

A decade ago, India lifted the Cricket World Cup

 