Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt must take up with Bangladesh issue of safety of minorities: Priyanka on Hindu man's lynching

The man was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations on Thursday night and hanged from a tree.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 18:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 18:18 IST
India NewsPriyanka GandhiBangladeshmob lynching

Follow us on :

Follow Us