Adani Group all set to acquire new 'space' for Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Adani Group, which took over the control of running Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in October last year, has now put a pedal to make it world class with its latest proposed acquisition of a state-of-the-art building located at a stone's throw from the airport.

According to a source, discussions have reached the closing stages and the deal is all set to be inked to take over the building, which is presently functional.

Incidentally, the Adani Group is already engaged in building the Vizhinjam Port, which is located about 15 kms from the airport.

A plan to develop an existing water body that passes near the airport is also on the anvil with a vision to make sure that the airport is accessible through the water too.

