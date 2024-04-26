Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | 'Karnataka witnessing Congress's guarantee wave': Siddaramaiah dismisses 'Modi wave'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that there was no Modi wave in Karnataka and that the state’s witnessing a ‘guarantee wave’ in favour of Congress.
Addressing an election rally in favour of Dharwad Congress candidate Vinod Asuti here, he launched a broadside against PM Modi, saying, “He (Modi) does not visit the state when it’s reeling under drought or floods. But he never misses a poll campaign here.”
Continuing his tirade against Modi over inordinate delay in releasing Rs 18,177 crore for drought relief, Siddaramaiah said, “The state has lost crops on 48 lakh hectares and the loss is estimated at Rs 35,000 crore. As per NDRF norms, the Centre was supposed to release Rs 18,000 crore as drought relief. But the Modi government has not released a single paisa. The state has lost Rs 1.87 lakh crore during 15th Finance Commission.
“Has any BJP MP from state raised voice against injustice meted out to it? Did Union Minister Pralhad Joshi make any efforts to get the state its dues? Then, why will you send him to Parliament?,” he said.
On the five guarantees, Siddaramaiah said, “We are implementing guarantees promised ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Our Anna Bhagya, Shakti, Gruha Lakshmi schemes have provided relief for the poor. We declared Basavanna as cultural ambassador. Why didn’t Bommai and Yediyurappa do it, he questioned.
At a campaign meeting at Gajendragad, under Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency, Siddaramaiah urged voters to ask Modi if he has fulfilled promises made in the last 10 years.
“The Centre is adopting step-motherly towards Karnataka. Don’t cast your vote for the party which ignored the state’s interests,” he said.
Turning his ire on Bommai, the former CM and BJP nominee from the segment, he said, “Bommai had in the past threatened to launch a campaign to write letters in blood for Mahadayi. Subsequently, he became CM. But he did not get the Centre’s nod for the project from the NDA government. We have floated tender for the project and will start work tomorrow if Centre gives environmental clearance.”
(Published 26 April 2024, 00:11 IST)