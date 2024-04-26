Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Geetha, Shivanna try to shine in twin legacies of Bangarappa, Dr Raj

Shivamogga: It is 1.35 pm. A convoy of cars slows down at Nagasamudra village in Bhadravathi taluk. A high-end SUV in the convoy stops by the roadside where around 100 people are standing, with some holding garlands in their hands.
A group of youth at once mobs the SUV to have a glimpse of the Sandalwood star whom they have seen only on the screen so far.
As ‘Hat-trick hero’ Shivarajkumar steps out of the car, the young men jostle to take a selfie with him.
Shivanna tells them to be patient and greets the gathering. The top actor is here not to promote any of his movies, but to seek votes for his film producer wife Geetha Shivarajkumar, the Congress candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha seat.
As the women garland Geetha and perform “aarathi”, the star couple get into their car and the convoy heads towards the nearby Anaveri village for a Congress rally.
At Anaveri too, the ‘Tagaru’ hero is the star attraction. On seeing Shivanna, young men turn hysterical as loudspeakers blare the popular number, “Tagaru tagaru ivana pogaru, tagaru banthu tagaru, idu ee oora tagaru, joraagi idara hesaru...”
‘Politics in our blood’
As the meeting starts, Geeta occupies the centerstage. Seemingly perturbed by the BJP’s campaign that she is “inexperienced, an outsider to the constituency who lives in Bengaluru and has scant regard for Hindu traditions,” former chief minister S Bangarappa’s younger daughter, tries hard to drive home the point that she is Shivamogga’s daughter.
“I was just two or three years old when my father was first elected as an MLA. I have seen him working for people since then. I can understand people’s problems pretty well as I am also a common person like you,” 59-year-old Geetha says.
Hindu credentials
Referring to a video that has gone viral, in which she is seen wiping the “kumkuma” on her forehead, Geetha says that she was only wiping the sweat. “I need not learn the Hindu traditions from others. My mother and mother-in-law have taught me everything. Even now I perform Tulsi pooje and hosilu pooje at our home daily.”
The main speaker, Ayanur Manjunath, who was the first to defeat ‘Solillada Saradara’ Bangarappa in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, recalls the contributions of the former chief minister for the upliftment of the poor.
“Bangarappa was a chalagaara (a spirited man) and Geetha has imbibed this quality. At the same time, she is as soft spoken and humble as her father-in-law Dr Rajkumar.”
Ayanur slams BJP
While Geeta refrains from speaking anything against BJP or its candidate, and seeks votes for the welfare schemes of the Congress government, Manjunath makes a scathing attack on the BJP, its candidate and the party’s rebel candidate K S Eshwarappa.
The crowd is enthused. A middle-aged man is heard telling another, “this is how one should speak. He can make such a powerful speech because he has learnt this in the Sangha,” referring to Manjunath’s RSS origins.
‘Hat-trick hero’ rocks
Realising that the crowd is getting restless, Shivanna gets up to speak and the slogan ‘Shivarajkumar ge jai’ rents the air. The actor knows what the crowd expects from him is not a political message. He keeps his speech short and apolitical; just seeks votes for his wife. He doesn’t even mention her party and symbol.
Before leaving for the next meeting at Mydolalu village, Shivanna ensures that people disperse on a happy note and renders a couple of popular songs: “Yaare koogadali, yaare horadali, yemme ninange saatiyilla...” (Sampatthige Saval), “Aaadisu nodu beelisi nodu, uruli hogadu...” (Kasturi Nivasa) and “Bombe heluthaite, matte heluthaite, neene Raajakumara..." from the blockbuster ‘Rajakumaara’.