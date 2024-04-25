Properties of 4 terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan attached in J&K's Handwara

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said properties of 4 terrorists handlers operating from Pakistan have been attached in Handwara on orders of a court.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against the aforementioned terrorists and as part of this drive, the properties of these 'proclaimed offenders' were attached, the police said.
Police said the accused have been involved in different cases and are actively trying to revive and run the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.
More to follow...
(Published 25 April 2024, 12:50 IST)