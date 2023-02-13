Adani group stocks slide in morning trade, Adani Enterprises falls more than 4%

Adani stocks perform poorly; Adani Enterprises down 4%

In the morning session, shares of Adani Power plummeted to Rs 156.10, Adani Transmission to Rs 1,126.85, and Adani Green Energy to Rs 687.75

  • Feb 13 2023, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 13:11 ist
Shares of Adani Group of companies declined in morning trade on Monday, with flagship company Adani Enterprises falling over 4 per cent after credit rating firm Moody's revised the rating outlook on four companies of the conglomerate to 'negative' from 'stable'.

On the BSE, the scrip of Adani Enterprises dived 4.32 per cent to Rs 1,767.60 apiece in the early trade, while shares of Adani Ports and Economic Zone slipped 2.56 per cent to Rs 568.90 per share.

Some of the group firms also touched their lower price bands.

In the morning session, shares of Adani Power plummeted to Rs 156.10, Adani Transmission to Rs 1,126.85, Adani Green Energy to Rs 687.75 and Adani Total Gas to Rs 1,195.35 per share on the bourse. All these scrips declined 5 per cent each.

Read | Sebi to update Sitharaman on Adani probe this week

The scrip of Ambuja Cements plunged 3.34 per cent to Rs 349, Adani Wilmar went lower by 3.31 per cent to Rs 421.65, NDTV nosedived 2.25 per cent to Rs 203.95 and ACC fell 1.49 per cent to Rs 1,853 apiece on the BSE.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 393.56 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 60,289.14 points.

In a statement, Moody's Investor Service on Friday said that it has revised the rating outlook on four Adani Group companies to negative from stable after a significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

The combined market cap of the group companies is down by 51 per cent as compared to that on January 24, when US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research through its adverse report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

