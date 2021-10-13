Adani Group to take over Thiruvananthapuram airport from Thursday

The Adani group will be formally taking over the operations, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Thursday.

A formal handing over of charges of the nearly 90-year-old airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to the Adani Group will take place during the intervening time between Wednesday and Thursday.

The Adani Group is expected to spruce up the facilities at the airport and improve connectivity. Steps were already being made to reopen the duty-free shop in the terminal that was remaining defunct over the last few years. The Adani Group is setting up the Vizhinjam seaport project as well, which is around 20 kilometres from the airport.

Even as the Left government in Kerala, as well as the opposition Congress opposed the handing over of the airport to Adani Group, representatives of trade and commerce, including the IT sector, welcomed the decision, hoping the private group would improve the airport's connectivity. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also backed the airport's privatisation after considering its prospects.

Adani Group won the bid for operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, which is the first airport in Kerala, for a 50-year lease period for a per passenger fee of Rs 168 to AAI.

Airport sources said that the existing Airports Authority of India staff were being given a transfer option to other AAI-run airports or can join the Adani group.

