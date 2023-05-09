Adani Ports to pay $130 million of debt early

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment.
Also Read: Adani’s billionaire brother starts to retreat as scrutiny builds
Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375 per cent 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month, as it seeks to boost investor confidence after the group's shares were pummelled earlier this year by a US short-seller's report.
Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven-listed stocks have lost about $114 billion in market value since a January 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament
Russia to hold Victory Day parade amid tight security
Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff
Lionel Messi wins Laureus award
SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news