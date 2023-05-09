Adani Ports to pay $130 million of debt early

Adani Ports to pay $130 million of debt early

Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375 per cent 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month

Reuters
Reuters, Reuters,
  • May 09 2023, 08:41 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 08:42 ist
The logo of the Adani Group. Credit: Reuters

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a group company of the beleaguered Adani Group, said on Tuesday that it would pay $130 million of its debt early, after nearly $413 million worth of debt has been tendered for early payment.

Also Read: Adani’s billionaire brother starts to retreat as scrutiny builds

Adani Ports had floated a tender of up to $130 million of 3.375 per cent 2024 maturity dollar-denominated bonds late last month, as it seeks to boost investor confidence after the group's shares were pummelled earlier this year by a US short-seller's report.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group's seven-listed stocks have lost about $114 billion in market value since a January 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. The group denied all allegations. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Businesss News
Adani Group
Hindenburg Adani report
Special Economic Zones
Gautam Adani

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg wins gold in jiu-jitsu tournament

Russia to hold Victory Day parade amid tight security

Russia to hold Victory Day parade amid tight security

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 