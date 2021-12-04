Agricultural exports rise by 13% in Apr-Nov

India's exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by more than 13 per cent during April-November this fiscal to $23.26 billion, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The export of rice was the top forex earner at $5.93 billion during April-November 2021-22, growing 11 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it was $5.3 billion, it said. Meat, dairy and poultry products exports too grew 12 per cent to $2.66 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal.

Shipments of fruit and vegetables were up by 12 per cent to $1.72 billion.

Check out DH's latest videos: