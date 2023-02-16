Air India has placed orders for 840 planes, including the option to buy 370 additional aircraft: Official

Air India has placed orders for 840 aircraft: Official

Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline was humbled by the excitement generated across the world by its landmark order

  • Feb 16 2023, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 13:37 ist
The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Air India has placed orders for 840 planes from Airbus and Boeing, including options to purchase additional 370 aircraft, a senior airline official said on Thursday.

In a LinkedIn post, Air India's Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline's landmark order.

He added that this order of 840 aircraft had been a culmination of a fascinating journey that began almost two years ago, starting with the Air India privatisation process.

"The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," he said.

