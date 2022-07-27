Air India issues tender to sell 3 B777-200LR aircraft

Air India issues tender to sell three B777-200LR aircraft

The Tata Group is currently in talks with Airbus and Boeing to place a sizeable aircraft order

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Tata Group-owned Air India on Wednesday issued a tender to sell its three B777-200LR wide-bodied aircraft, which were manufactured in 2009.

The Tata Group, which took charge of Air India on January 27, is currently in talks with Airbus and Boeing to place a sizeable aircraft order.

The tender said that the bids for three wide-bodied aircraft, which are powered by GE90-110 engines, will have to be submitted by August 16.

Read | Home Ministry gives security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson

Wide-bodied aircraft have bigger fuel tanks that allows them to travel on long-haul international routes like between India and the US.

According to its website, Air India currently has a feet of 128 aircraft, including the aforementioned three B777-200LR planes.

The home ministry has given security clearance to Air India CEO-designate Campbell Wilson, paving the way for him to take charge of the airline.

The appointment of Wilson as the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India was announced by the Tata Group on May 12.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
Business News

What's Brewing

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 