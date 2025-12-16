<h2>Bondi beach shooting | Police say one of 2 gunmen originally from Hyderabad, had limited contact with kin</h2>.<p>The father-son duo Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24) involved in the Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney, Australia, have roots in Hyderabad in Telangana.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/bondi-beach-shooting-police-say-one-of-two-gunmen-hailed-from-hyderabad-had-limited-contact-with-family-3832822">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament Winter Session | Contentious 'VB-G RAM G Bill 2025' tabled in Lok Sabha amidst Opposition protest</h2>.<p>The contentious ‘VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025’ that replaces MGNREGA was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, amid strong objections from the Opposition over the government's decision to “remove” the name of Mahatma Gandhi from the rural job guarantee law, changing it from a demand-driven to supply-driven scheme and “squeezing” states by putting 40 per cent of expenditure on them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/contentious-vb-g-ram-g-bill-2025-tabled-in-parliament-amidst-opposition-protest-3832673">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dense fog wreaks havoc on UP roads, 23 killed in multiple road mishaps</h2>.<p>Twenty three people were killed and dozens others injured in multiple road mishaps reportedly caused by dense fog across Uttar Pradesh.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/dense-fog-wreaks-havoc-on-up-roads-23-killed-in-multiple-road-mishaps-3832681">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green becomes most expensive overseas player, goes to KKR for Rs 25.2 cr</strong></h2>.<p>Australian allrounder Cameron Green became the most expensive buy in Indian Premier League (IPL) auction history when Kolkata Knight Rider got him at Rs 25.20 crore on Tuesday at Abu Dhabi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-auction-cameron-green-becomes-most-expensive-overseas-player-goes-to-kkr-for-rs-252-cr-3832689">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa apologises for air pollution, blames previous AAP government</h2>.<p>Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday apologised for the air pollution crisis in the national capital and acknowledged its impact on children's health.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-environment-minister-manjinder-singh-sirsa-apologises-for-air-pollution-blames-previous-aap-government-3832835">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ethiopia</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Ethiopia on the second leg of his four-day, three-nation tour. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-arrives-in-ethiopia-3832915">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No crackers, no drugs' | Bengaluru police issues guidelines for New Year events, takes undertakings from pubs</h2>.<p>Bursting of crackers during New Year celebration programmes has been completely prohibited, Bengaluru police said on Saturday while issuing a comprehensive set of guidelines for events scheduled on December 31.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/no-smoking-no-drugs-no-crackers-mandatory-at-new-year-events-police-take-undertakings-from-pubs-3832860">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers arrested in Delhi after being deported from Thailand</h2>.<p>Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, co-owners of Goa's 'Birch by Romeo Lane' night club where 25 were killed due to fire on December 6, landed in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. A team of the Goa Police arrested the two at the airport.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa-nightclub-fire-luthra-brothers-arrested-in-delhi-after-being-deported-from-thailand-3832625">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Inequality in India among highest in world: Top 1% holds 40% national wealth, says report</strong></h2>.<p>Income inequality in India remains among the highest in the world and has shown little movement in recent years. The top 10% of earners capture about 58% of national income, while the bottom 50% receive only 15%.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/inequality-in-india-among-highest-in-world-top-1-holds-40-national-wealth-says-report-3832824">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I am the CM now...as long...': Siddaramaiah's mixed signals on tenure sparks debate in Karnataka Assembly</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave mixed signals about his tenure during a heated discussion on the leadership tussle with his deputy D K Shivakumar in the Assembly on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-am-the-cm-nowas-long-siddaramaiahs-mixed-signals-on-tenure-sparks-debate-in-karnataka-assembly-3832601">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Ram ka naam badnaam na karo': Tharoor's sharp dig at govt over 'VB-G RAM G' vs MGNREGA Bill</h2>.<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a sharp dig at the BJP-led Centre on Tuesday while opposing the VB-G RAM G Bill in the Lok Sabha, recalling the 1971 hit Bollywood number -- "Dekho o deewano (tum) ye kaam na karo, Ram ka naam badnaam na karo".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ram-ka-naam-badnaam-na-karo-tharoors-sharp-dig-at-govt-over-vb-g-ram-g-bill-3832692">Read more</a></p>