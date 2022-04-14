Alliance Air no longer a subsidiary, Air India announces

Tata Group-promoted Air India said on Thursday that Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary.
In a tweet, the airline said: "Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting wiith '9' or 3-digit flight number starting with '9I' may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air.
"Bookings or Queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15 April, 2022."
Last year, Tata Group bought the debt-ridden state-owned Air India from the Central government by placing a bid of over Rs 18,000 crore at an auction.
On January 27, 2022, it took over the full control of the airline.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight
Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love
Around the world in Iftar delicacies
First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife
In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding
Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'
Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids
Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change
IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK
When mother’s milk becomes poison…