Sahher Bambba shines at 'The Bads of Bollywood' trailer launch, SRK predicts she's the next big star

<p>The much-anticipated trailer of Aryan Khan’s debut project <em>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</em> was unveiled in a gala ceremony. The ceremony saw Aryan’s father and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lighting up the stage with his wit, charm and charisma.</p><p>Sporting an all-black outfit, Shah Rukh Khan played the perfect host. SRK unveiled his son to the world, requesting the same affection and support that he’s enjoyed throughout his three-decade-long career.</p><p>During the event, Shah Rukh Khan also introduced Sahher Bambba on stage, unveiling the fresh talent to both the press and the public. While discussing the show, SRK lauded her portrayal of Karishma and said that she’s on her way to becoming “one of the top actresses in the country.”</p><p>“I’ve seen Sahher as Karishma Talwar in <em>The Ba**ds of Bollywood</em>, and she’s absolutely fantastic and incredibly talented. I truly believe she’s going to become one of the top actresses in the country,” said King Khan, praising her acting.</p>.<p>Sahher was quick to respond to SRK’s praise and made a cheeky request: “Then can I get cast opposite you?” Bollywood’s King Khan shot back with his humour and said, “Meri umar ke liye tum bahot badi ho! Too old for me,” drawing laughter and claps from the crowd.</p><p>Playing a crucial role in the series, Sahher adds an attractive, feminine energy as Karishma Talwar, the daughter of a famous celebrity, Bobby Deol. As she brings female ferocity and sass to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who unfolds a never-before-seen shade of himself by engaging in dramatic action sequences and filmy dialogues.</p>.<p>Written and directed by Aryan Khan, <em>The Ba***ds of Bollywood</em> has been co-created and co-written with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The filmy series will start streaming on Netflix from September 18.</p>